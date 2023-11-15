ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR reported an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share in third-quarter 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents per share. The bottom line remained flat year over year.



The company reported net sales of $0.09 million in the reported quarter, a decrease of 73% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 million.

Operational Update

The cost of sales amounted to $0.06 million in the third quarter, down 69.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The gross profit totaled $0.02 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $0.1 million. The gross margin was 28.2% during the reported quarter compared with 38% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.



General and administrative expenses were $1.4 million in the quarter, flat year over year. Operating loss was $1.5 million in comparison with the prior-year quarter’s $1.4 million.

Financial Condition

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $7.2 million as of Sep 30, 2023, in comparison with $6.4 million as of Dec 31, 202 2. As of September 30, 2023, there were around 38.6 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Other Updates

ClearSign completed its p hase 1 testing of its ultra-low NOx 100% hydrogen burner. The company was awarded a government grant of $1.65 million for P hase 2 through the SBIR program.



ClearSign announced that SoCalGas is collaborating with them and supporting its project to develop a flexible hydrogen-fueled, ultra-low NOx process burner. SoCalGas will support the introduction and field demonstration of the hydrogen-capable ClearSign Core burner technology by contributing an additional $500,000 to the project.

Price Performance

ClearSign's shares have gained 31.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.14%.



Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

ClearSign currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

