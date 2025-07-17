Markets
Clearside Biomedical To Explore Strategic Alternatives

July 17, 2025 — 07:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) announced plans to explore a full range of strategic alternatives to advance its SCS platform and drug development pipeline to maximize stockholder value. The company has retained Piper Sandler to support it with the strategic evaluation process. The company noted that the strategic alternatives under consideration include the sale, license, monetization and/or divestiture of one or more of the company's assets and technologies, collaboration, partnership, merger, acquisition, joint ventures, or other strategic transactions.

"In order to facilitate this process and conserve cash, while continuing our support of the company's SCS Microinjector licensees, all Clearside employees, including the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Medical Officer, will transition into consulting roles with the company this week. In addition, we will pause all internal research and development programs during this process," said George Lasezkay, President and CEO.

