ClearPoint's (CLPT) Neuro Systems to Boost Neurosurgeries

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT recently announced the installation and completion of an initial procedure with both the ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System and the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System at Kaleida Health in Buffalo, NY.

These technologies are expected to offer selected minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures to patients.

More on the News

The market's only non-cooled laser applicator is available with the ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System.

Next-generation laser applicator technology from ClearPoint reduces power and ablation time, lessens image artifact, and enables more efficient operations by doing away with the need for external cooling.

The Prism laser is presently available in limited supply at a few U.S. academic medical institutes.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, with a growth rate of 8.9%, the global laser technology market is expected to reach more than $25.6 billion by 2027.

The primary drivers of market expansion are the healthcare vertical's increasing demand and the growing output of nano and micro devices. Another important driver of the laser technology industry's expansion is the superior performance of laser-based techniques compared with conventional ways of material processing.

Notable Developments

The company recently announced its receipt of the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for its SmartFrame OR Stereotactic System.

The system is expected to offer flexible workflows to surgeons (including iCT forward projection), thereby enabling precise image-based corrections to achieve sub-millimetric accuracy.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CLPT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks to consider in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services UHS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and Acadia Healthcare ACHC.

Universal Health Services, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 4.4% for 2024. UHS’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.47%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

UHS’s shares have gained 1.9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline.

Integer Holdings, presently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.9%.

Integer Holdings’ shares have rallied 43.5% in the past year against the industry’s 3.7% decline.

Acadia Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.4%. ACHC’s long-term earnings are expected to grow at 11.2%.

Acadia’s shares have gained 11.7% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 5%.

