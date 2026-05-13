ClearPoint Neuro Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) reported record first-quarter 2026 revenue and reaffirmed its full-year outlook, as management highlighted growth in its legacy neurosurgical device business and early contributions from the recently acquired IRRAflow product line.

Chief Executive Officer Joe Burnett said the company generated $12.1 million in revenue for the quarter, driven by what he described as 25% organic devices growth across drug delivery cannulas, navigation disposables, laser ablation applicators, capital systems and software. Including the IRRAflow assets acquired from IRRAS Holdings, Burnett said companywide growth reached 43%.

Burnett said ClearPoint remains focused on building “a complete neuro ecosystem” for minimally invasive treatments, including cell and gene therapies delivered to the brain. He said the company now works with more than 60 active biopharma partners, supports more than 25 clinical trials across more than 15 disease indications, and has more than 10 partner programs under some form of FDA expedited review.

Revenue Rises 43%, Gross Margin Expands

Chief Financial Officer Danilo D'Alessandro said total revenue rose to $12.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, from $8.5 million in the prior-year period. He said that represented 43% year-over-year growth and 16% organic growth.

D'Alessandro said Neurosurgery Navigation revenue increased to $5.9 million in the quarter, including $2.1 million in IRRAflow disposable revenue. He attributed growth in the segment to a larger installed base and the full market release of the Prism laser system and the company’s ICT solution.

Capital equipment and software revenue rose 177% to $1.4 million from $0.5 million a year earlier, reflecting increased placements of ClearPoint navigation systems, Prism laser units and IRRAflow control units. D'Alessandro said Biologics and Drug Delivery service revenue was in line with the prior year, while product revenue increased by $0.1 million.

Gross margin improved to 64% from 60% in the year-earlier quarter, primarily because of a decrease in excess and obsolete inventory reserves, according to D'Alessandro.

Operating expenses also increased. Research and development costs rose to $4.5 million from $3.4 million. Sales and marketing expenses increased 75% to $6.7 million, primarily due to higher personnel costs, travel expenses tied to the IRRAS integration and additional amortization of acquired intangible assets. General and administrative expenses increased 22% to $5 million, largely because of higher occupancy and personnel costs.

ClearPoint ended the quarter with $35.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $45.9 million at Dec. 31, 2025. D'Alessandro said the decline reflected $8 million of operating cash burn and $2 million of tax payments related to net share settlement of equity awards. He said the company expects operating cash burn to decrease in coming quarters as it completes the IRRAS integration.

Company Reaffirms 2026 Revenue Outlook

Burnett said ClearPoint continues to expect 2026 revenue of $52 million to $56 million. He said first-quarter cash burn was in line with company expectations and noted that the first quarter has historically been ClearPoint’s highest burn quarter because of annual employee bonuses, FICA taxes, additional withholdings and other annual expenses. This year’s first quarter also included one-time integration costs related to the IRRAS asset acquisition.

During the question-and-answer session, D'Alessandro said management expects sequential revenue growth over the remaining three quarters of the year. He said IRRAflow is expected to account for roughly 20% to 25% of ClearPoint’s total business between now and year-end.

Asked what could determine whether results land at the low or high end of guidance, Burnett pointed to the pace of activity at the ClearPoint Advanced Laboratories facility in Torrey Pines, California. He said the facility is not yet fully operational and that revenue from preclinical services will depend in part on when studies are booked as additional space comes online.

Four Growth Pillars Remain Management Focus

Burnett outlined the company’s four growth pillars: pre-commercial Biologics and Drug Delivery, Neurosurgery Navigation and robotics, laser therapy and access, and neurocritical care and active CSF exchange. He said ClearPoint expects all four segments to grow by double digits in 2026, excluding any revenue from the future commercial launch of cell and gene therapies.

In Biologics and Drug Delivery, Burnett said the company made progress building out the ClearPoint Advanced Laboratories facility, despite construction limiting operations for much of March. He said the company performed multiple studies in the first quarter, including testing new routes of administration for the first time. He also said ClearPoint completed its first commercial drug delivery procedure using its technology in the Asia-Pacific region.

In Neurosurgery Navigation and robotics, Burnett said the company’s 3.x platform launch is continuing in the U.S. and expanded to Europe with the first 3.x case there during the quarter. He also said Canada approval has generated interest, with initial Canadian clinical cases expected in the near future. Burnett said ClearPoint recently performed its first preclinical drug delivery case at its CAL facility using its prototype robotic platform.

In laser therapy and access, Burnett highlighted FDA clearance of the Velocity Alpha MR high-speed surgical drill system, manufactured by partner adeor medical AG. He said the drill has also received CE marking in Europe. Burnett said the Prism laser therapy system saw multiple installations, evaluations and purchases during the first quarter.

The fourth pillar, neurocritical care and active CSF exchange, consists of the IRRAflow assets acquired from IRRAS. Burnett said the dual-lumen IRRAflow catheter could address a gap in ClearPoint’s drug delivery offerings by enabling extended access to the brain. He said ClearPoint has already held multiple meetings with interested researchers and expects to provide updates later this year.

Integration, FDA Environment and Partner Activity

Burnett said ClearPoint has merged its commercial teams and completed initial cross-training on IRRAflow devices. He said the company has identified revenue and cost synergies and believes the IRRAflow assets could potentially be cash neutral for ClearPoint as early as 2027.

Asked about the regulatory environment, Burnett said the company has seen “very little change” and “incredible cooperation” on the FDA device side, including pre-submission meetings. On the biologics side, he said the broader industry has faced confusion, particularly around rare disease studies and the practicality of randomized sham-controlled trials.

Burnett also addressed UCB’s pending acquisition of Neurona Therapeutics, a ClearPoint partner. He called the development positive and said the Neurona team remains intact and continues to work with ClearPoint as the program moves toward a pivotal Phase III trial.

Globally, Burnett said more than 175 active sites now use some form of ClearPoint technology, and the company expects that number to exceed 200 by the end of 2026.

About ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of an MRI-guided therapy platform for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company's flagship ClearPoint® SmartFrame™ system enables surgeons to perform accurate and efficient intracranial interventions by providing real-time magnetic resonance imaging feedback. This technology is designed to improve patient safety and outcomes in treatments ranging from deep brain stimulation electrode placement to laser ablation of epileptic foci and brain tumors.

The ClearPoint System integrates hardware, software and imaging capabilities to guide instruments through the brain with submillimeter precision.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.