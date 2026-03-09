ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Moves 8.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT shares soared 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $10. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 26.4% loss over the past four weeks.

ClearPoint Neuro scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s impending fourth quarter 2025 financial results, which is slated to release on March 17, 2026. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s revenues are expected to increase 24.8% year over year. Loss per share is pegged at 22 cents for the fourth quarter.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10%. Revenues are expected to be $9.7 million, up 24.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ClearPoint Neuro, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CLPT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

ClearPoint Neuro is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. EDAP TMS S.A. EDAP, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.8% lower at $4.13. EDAP has returned 6.3% in the past month.

EDAP TMS' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.16. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -220%. EDAP TMS currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

