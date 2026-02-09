BioTech
CMND

Clearmind Medicine Announces Additional Positive Safety Topline Data From CMND-100 Study

February 09, 2026 — 08:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND), Monday announced additional positive safety topline results from the second cohort of its ongoing FDA-approved Phase I/IIa clinical trial, evaluating CMND-100 for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.

These additional results continue to strengthen the encouraging safety and tolerability profile previously established in the first cohort.

Backed by these positive findings, the company plans to build compelling evidence for CMND-100 as a potentially safe, non-hallucinogenic, not adjunct to psychotherapy, treatment to address the significant unmet needs in alcohol use disorder.

In the pre-market hours, CMND is trading at $1.36, up 0.76 percent on the Nasdaq.

