Clearfield (CLFD) Unveils Advanced Tool for Fiber Installations

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD announced the launch of a 3D interactive tool built in collaboration with the BILT mobile app to streamline the fiber installation process. The advanced tool enriches fiber technicians with interactive instructions about Clearfield products through the BILT mobile application. The app is available at no extra charge. It features voice and text guidance and is accessible in several languages, including English, Spanish and German.



Recognizing the tech-savvy nature of the new generation of workers, Clearfield aims to attract these individuals and improve internal workforce development processes. The launch of the industry's first 3D interactive feature will simplify the onboarding and training procedures.



Usually, A fiber technician completes around four fiber installations per day. However, this volume is expected to increase once the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NITA) begins to release the BEAD (Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment) fund. Speeding up the fiber deployment process will raise the risk of human errors and other issues. Therefore, technicians must be adequately equipped to meet the increasing pace of deployment.



The introduction of an animated 3D visual guide by Clearfield, tailored to their client base's needs, effectively addresses these challenges. It provides step-by-step instructions to reduce complexities in the whole procedure. Fiber technicians will have access to essential information at their fingertips. The advanced features will efficiently mitigate installation errors and field issues and significantly boost the productivity of the workers.



The implementation of the 3D interactive tool will ensure greater accuracy and quality in installations, which will likely enhance customer satisfaction. Being the first in the industry to offer such innovative features is likely to give Clearfield a competitive edge and improve its commercial prospects.



Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield is a leading provider of communication networks, telecom services and support solutions. The company is witnessing a strong demand environment, largely driven by an effort by rural broadband operators to establish themselves as dominant broadband access providers. In addition, Clearfield is gaining traction with Tier 2 carriers that aim to extend their fiber connectivity across the country.



The stock has declined 52% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 15.1%.



Clearfield currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

