Clear Street Upgrades Korro Bio (KRRO)

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2026, Clear Street upgraded their outlook for Korro Bio (NasdaqCM:KRRO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.34% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Korro Bio is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 54.34% from its latest reported closing price of $11.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Korro Bio is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korro Bio. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 24.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRRO is 0.28%, an increase of 23.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.66% to 7,941K shares. The put/call ratio of KRRO is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 1,137K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 1,091K shares representing 11.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 678K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 600K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company.

Qiming U.S. Ventures Management holds 368K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

