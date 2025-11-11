Clear Street Upgrades Bullish (BLSH)

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Clear Street upgraded their outlook for Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.64% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bullish is $62.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 34.64% from its latest reported closing price of $46.59 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bullish. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 1,333.33% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of BLSH is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,459K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,443K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 426K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 164K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 155K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

