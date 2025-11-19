Clear Street Upgrades American Superconductor (AMSC)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Clear Street upgraded their outlook for American Superconductor (NasdaqGS:AMSC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.52% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Superconductor is $60.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 95.52% from its latest reported closing price of $31.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Superconductor is 156MM, a decrease of 41.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Superconductor. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 11.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMSC is 0.23%, an increase of 22.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 40,401K shares. The put/call ratio of AMSC is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 1,427K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 57.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,332K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 101.44% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,219K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares , representing an increase of 31.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 110.32% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,174K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares , representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 61.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,070K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 10.94% over the last quarter.

