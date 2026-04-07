Clear Secure (YOU) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Clear Secure (YOU) was up +1.64% at $52.62. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

The airport security company's shares have seen an increase of 11.98% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 9.38% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $244.73 million, indicating a 15.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

YOU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.75% and +16.44%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Clear Secure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Clear Secure is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Clear Secure is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.09. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.31.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.