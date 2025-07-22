Clear Secure, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Clear Secure, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, with a live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Clear Secure, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 5, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. ET, followed by a discussion via live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors can join the call through specific toll-free numbers for U.S. and international participants, with a live webcast also accessible on their investor relations website. Clear emphasizes its mission to enhance security while delivering seamless experiences for over 31 million members globally, ensuring that users maintain control over their personal information without their data being sold. Further information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Clear Secure will report its financial results for Q2 2025, providing transparency to investors and analysts about the company’s performance.

The upcoming live webcast and teleconference for discussing financial results indicates a commitment to engaging with stakeholders and fostering investor relations.

CLEAR has over 31 million Members and a growing network of partners, highlighting its significant market presence and potential for continued growth.

The company's commitment to privacy and data security could enhance consumer trust and loyalty, positioning it favorably in the market.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results may indicate the company is facing scrutiny about its financial performance or operational challenges, particularly as it coincides with a scheduled public discussion.

While the press release emphasizes security and privacy, the continued need to reaffirm these commitments might suggest previous issues or concerns over data handling practices.

Despite a significant membership number, there could be implications regarding user growth potential or retention if these metrics are not clearly highlighted in the financial results report.

FAQ

When will Clear Secure report its financial results?

Clear Secure will report its financial results for Q2 on August 5, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. ET.

How can I access the Clear Secure financial results webcast?

The live webcast for Clear Secure's financial results can be accessed via the investor relations website.

What is the purpose of Clear Secure's identity platform?

Clear Secure's identity platform aims to enhance security and provide frictionless experiences for its members.

How many members does Clear Secure currently have?

Clear Secure has over 31 million members utilizing its secure identity platform.

What commitment does Clear Secure make regarding member data privacy?

Clear Secure commits to prioritizing privacy and never selling member data, ensuring members control their own information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$YOU Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $YOU Data Alerts

$YOU insiders have traded $YOU stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YOU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENTS II, LLC ALCLEAR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,067,373 shares for an estimated $26,916,187 .

. KENNETH L. CORNICK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 957,964 shares for an estimated $24,155,798 .

. ADAM WIENER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $307,500.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$YOU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $YOU stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$YOU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YOU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $YOU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $YOU forecast page.

$YOU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YOU recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $YOU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $32.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $45.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel set a target price of $26.0 on 02/27/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity platform, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025 at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August, 5, 2025. At 8:00 a.m. ET, results will be discussed via live webcast and teleconference.





Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 877-407-3089 for U.S. participants and +1 215-268-9854 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast





HERE





. A webcast replay will be available after the event on the investor relations website at





https://ir.clearme.com





.







About CLEAR







CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 31 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.







CLEAR











media@clearme.com









This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.