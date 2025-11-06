Clear Secure, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $28.27 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $23.46 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $229.19 million from $198.42 million last year.

Clear Secure, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.27 Mln. vs. $23.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $229.19 Mln vs. $198.42 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $234 - $237 Mln

