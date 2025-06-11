CLEAR Partners with T-Mobile to Enhance Employee Identity Verification with CLEAR1 Platform

CLEAR collaborates with T-Mobile to implement CLEAR1, enhancing identity verification with biometric multi-factor authentication for employees.

CLEAR has partnered with T-Mobile to implement its identity platform, CLEAR1, enhancing security through seamless biometric multi-factor authentication for employee verification. This innovative solution allows T-Mobile to confirm employees' identities through simple selfies, thereby moving beyond traditional methods like passwords and one-time PINs. Mark Clancy, T-Mobile's SVP of Cybersecurity, emphasized the importance of knowing the real person behind the screen to combat rising cyber threats. CLEAR's Chief Security Officer, Jon Schlegel, highlighted that identity verification is crucial for building trust within organizations. The CLEAR1 platform provides a robust defense against increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals by leveraging multiple identity signals for authentication while ensuring a user-friendly experience.

CLEAR's partnership with T-Mobile to deploy CLEAR1 enhances the company's visibility and credibility in the market, establishing it as a trusted provider of advanced identity verification solutions.

The implementation of CLEAR1 at T-Mobile highlights the growing demand for biometric multi-factor authentication, positioning CLEAR favorably in a rapidly expanding cybersecurity industry.

CLEAR's solution addresses significant cybersecurity threats, aligning with market needs and showcasing the effectiveness of its technology in protecting sensitive systems and data.

The press release highlights the need for CLEAR1 as a response to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, which may imply that existing security measures were inadequate.

The emphasis on the growing complexity of cyber threats could suggest vulnerabilities within the company's previous security protocols.

The reliance on a new biometric solution may raise concerns about privacy and data security among potential clients or users.

What is CLEAR1 and how does it work?

CLEAR1 is an identity platform for enterprises enabling secure identity verification using biometric multi-factor authentication, simplifying access with just a selfie.

How is T-Mobile using CLEAR1?

T-Mobile utilizes CLEAR1 to enhance employee authentication by verifying identities instead of relying solely on passwords and security questions.

Why is identity verification important for T-Mobile?

Identity verification is crucial for T-Mobile to strengthen cybersecurity, build trust, and protect systems from sophisticated cyber threats.

What are the benefits of biometric MFA?

Biometric MFA offers enhanced security, reduces friction for users, and improves trust across organizations by anchoring authentication in real identities.

How does CLEAR protect member data?

CLEAR is committed to privacy, ensuring that members control their information and that their data is never sold or misused.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced that it worked with T-Mobile to deploy CLEAR1, the identity platform for enterprises, across its operations.





CLEAR1 enables seamless and secure identity verification for employees, an experience that is as simple as taking a selfie. With this biometric multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution, T-Mobile is able to verify employees and other team members based on who they are – not just the phones and laptops they use or the passwords and security questions they know.





T-Mobile uses CLEAR1 as an enhanced way to authenticate access to its platforms and systems using biometric MFA, which replaces legacy methods like passwords and one-time PINs.





“As cyber threats grow more complex and bad actors become more sophisticated, further securing T-Mobile starts with knowing exactly who’s behind the screen,”



said Mark Clancy, SVP, Cybersecurity at T-Mobile



. “CLEAR1 gives us a strong, identity-first approach that helps us build trust across our systems by verifying the person — not just their credentials. It’s a key step in strengthening our identity verification and better protecting our infrastructure, teams and customers.”





"Identity is the foundation of trust in every organization,"



said Jon Schlegel, Chief Security Officer at CLEAR.



“CLEAR1 empowers businesses to strengthen security, reduce friction, and build confidence across their workforce. We’re proud to help organizations meet today’s threats head-on with a solution that’s fast, secure, and built for the real world.”





Today’s cybercriminals are outpacing outdated screening and authentication methods, posing as trusted employees to gain access to sensitive systems and data. According to estimates from the U.S. Treasury, State Department, and FBI scams involving fake IT workers have generated hundreds of millions of dollars annually since 2018 — highlighting the need for identity-first strategies that strengthen cybersecurity and protect business continuity.





CLEAR1 empowers organizations in the fight against sophisticated cyber threats by anchoring authentication in real identity, drawing from identity signals across biometrics, documents, device, and source corroboration–to maximize security and minimize friction for employees.





For more information on how T-Mobile is using CLEAR1, visit:





verifywithclear.com/post/case-study-t-mobile











About CLEAR







CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 31 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.







