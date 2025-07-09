CLEAR Introduces Premium Concierge Service for CLEAR+ Members to Enhance Airport Experience

CLEAR launches CLEAR Concierge, a premium airport experience for CLEAR+ Members, offering expedited service options for travelers.

Quiver AI Summary

CLEAR has introduced CLEAR Concierge, a premium service designed to expedite the airport experience for CLEAR+ members. The service offers two options: Concierge Express, where an ambassador helps expedite the member's journey from curbside through the CLEAR+ Lane, and Concierge Gate Service, which includes additional assistance with check-in and baggage, making it ideal for families and seniors. This service is now available at several major U.S. airports, with more locations to be added soon. As air travel is expected to increase significantly by 2030, CLEAR Concierge aims to provide a faster and more predictable travel experience. The services are available for a fee of $99 for Concierge Express and $179 for Concierge Gate Service, with free access for travelers under 17 accompanying CLEAR+ members.

Potential Positives

Introduction of CLEAR Concierge enhances customer experience by providing expedited services for travelers, catering to the growing demand for streamlined air travel.

A focus on premium services for CLEAR+ Members potentially increases membership appeal and customer loyalty.

Expansion to multiple major U.S. airports indicates strong growth and availability of CLEAR's services, enhancing brand visibility and user accessibility.

Anticipation of increased traveler volume by 2030 demonstrates CLEAR's proactive approach to addressing future travel challenges with innovative solutions.

Potential Negatives

The introduction of the premium CLEAR Concierge service may alienate non-CLEAR+ members, potentially leading to dissatisfaction among customers who feel excluded from improved travel experiences.

The high cost of the Concierge services ($99 for Concierge Express and $179 for Concierge Gate Service) could deter some existing and potential members from utilizing the service, limiting its appeal.

As travel is anticipated to become increasingly difficult with a projected increase of one million travelers per day by 2030, the reliance on a premium service may raise questions about CLEAR's ability to manage the growing demand effectively.

FAQ

What is CLEAR Concierge?

CLEAR Concierge is a premium airport experience for CLEAR+ Members, offering expedited travel services to enhance convenience and speed.

How does Concierge Express work?

Concierge Express provides a dedicated ambassador who meets you curbside and speeds you through the CLEAR+ Lane for a quick start.

What additional services does Concierge Gate Service include?

Concierge Gate Service includes check-in assistance, help with bags, directions, and guidance to your gate, ideal for families and seniors.

How much does CLEAR Concierge cost?

Concierge Express costs $99 per use, while Concierge Gate Service is available for $179 per use for CLEAR+ Members.

Where can I find CLEAR Concierge services?

CLEAR Concierge services are available at major U.S. airports, including Austin, Dallas, Detroit, and more, with additional locations coming soon.

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity platform, today announced CLEAR Concierge–a premium experience that gets travelers through the airport even faster, exclusive to CLEAR+ Members.





Members can choose from two options: Concierge Express, where a dedicated CLEAR Ambassador meets you curbside and speeds you through the CLEAR+ Lane for a quick, stress-free start to your journey; and Concierge Gate Service, which includes all the benefits of Concierge Express, plus help with check in, bags, directions, and guidance all the way to your gate–perfect for traveling families or seniors.





“Whether you’re catching a morning flight for work or traveling with your family on vacation, CLEAR Concierge helps you get through even faster every time,”



said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR.



“It’s a premium experience that brings ease, predictability, and peace of mind to every journey.”





CLEAR Concierge is now live at the following major U.S. airports within the CLEAR+ network, with more locations set to launch in the coming months:







Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)



Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)



Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)



William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)



Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)



Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)



Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)



Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)



Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)



Tulsa International Airport (TUL)



Denver International Airport (DEN)



Orlando International Airport (MCO)



Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)



Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)







CLEAR Concierge is also expected to operate soon at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).





Travel is hard, and it’s only getting harder. By 2030, U.S. airports are expected to see an additional one million travelers every single day, adding more stress to an already complex journey. CLEAR Concierge is designed to meet this moment—giving travelers a faster, more predictable, premium experience when they need it most.





CLEAR Concierge services are available for purchase only for CLEAR+ Members. Concierge Express is available for $99 per use and Concierge Gate Service is available for $179 per use. Travelers under 17 can join CLEAR+ Members in the Lane for free.





Additional information on CLEAR Concierge can be found





here





.







About CLEAR







CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 31 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.







