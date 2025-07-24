CLEAR Expands TSA PreCheck Enrollment with New Location at Aventura Mall in Florida

CLEAR opens a new TSA PreCheck enrollment location at Aventura Mall, enhancing convenient access outside airports in Florida.

Quiver AI Summary

CLEAR has announced the opening of a new TSA PreCheck® enrollment location at Aventura Mall in Florida, expanding its reach beyond airports to facilitate the enrollment and renewal processes for the Trusted Traveler program. This addition complements CLEAR's existing 62 airport locations and enhances the overall convenience for consumers by allowing them to enroll or renew their TSA PreCheck status in a premier shopping environment. The enrollment center is open Monday through Saturday and offers expedited security benefits, helping travelers bypass long lines at checkpoints. CLEAR plans to launch more locations and extend hours throughout 2025, emphasizing its commitment to improving travel experiences.

Potential Positives

CLEAR is expanding its TSA PreCheck enrollment locations beyond airports, enhancing accessibility and convenience for consumers.

The new location at Aventura Mall positions CLEAR within a premier shopping destination, potentially increasing visibility and customer engagement.

CLEAR's enrollment strategy aligns with ongoing consumer demand for more efficient travel experiences, highlighting the company's responsiveness to market needs.

The press release emphasizes CLEAR's growth trajectory, with expectations to launch additional enrollment locations and extended hours, indicating a commitment to expanding their service offering.

Potential Negatives

Expansion into non-airport locations may indicate a saturation of the airport enrollment market, raising concerns about long-term growth potential.

Forward-looking statements include disclaimers about risks and uncertainties, which may signal instability or lack of confidence in future performance.

Potential reliance on partnerships with shopping centers could diversify CLEAR’s business model, but may also pose risks if these locations do not generate expected customer interest.

FAQ

What is CLEAR’s new location in Aventura, Florida?

CLEAR has opened a new TSA PreCheck enrollment location at Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida.

What are the hours of operation for the new CLEAR location?

The enrollment hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. ET.

How does TSA PreCheck benefit travelers?

TSA PreCheck members enjoy faster screening, keeping shoes and light jackets on, and not removing laptops or liquids from carry-ons.

Where can I find enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck?

Enrollment locations can be found on CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website at https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations.

How many TSA PreCheck members are currently registered?

There are over 20 million active members in the TSA PreCheck program since its launch in 2013.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$YOU Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $YOU Data Alerts

$YOU insiders have traded $YOU stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YOU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENTS II, LLC ALCLEAR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,067,373 shares for an estimated $26,916,187 .

. KENNETH L. CORNICK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 957,964 shares for an estimated $24,155,798 .

. ADAM WIENER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $307,500.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$YOU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $YOU stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$YOU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YOU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $YOU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $YOU forecast page.

$YOU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YOU recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $YOU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $32.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $45.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel set a target price of $26.0 on 02/27/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, continues to expand locations outside the airport environment to enroll and renew consumers in the Trusted Traveler program by opening a new location at Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida. This complements CLEAR’s 62 airport-based enrollment and renewal locations across the U.S., and CLEAR’s additional flagship locations outside of the airport.





The launch of this new enrollment location represents the ongoing expansion of CLEAR’s national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2025, CLEAR expects to continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.





“TSA PreCheck through CLEAR provides a fast and efficient travel experience,”



said





Kyle McLaughlin, Executive Vice President of Travel and Aviation at CLEAR





.



“We’re excited to bring this trusted traveler program to Aventura Mall, one of South Florida’s premier shopping destinations. By expanding TSA PreCheck enrollment beyond airports, we’re making it easier and more convenient than ever for people to enroll or renew—helping them move through security faster and with less friction.”





“At Aventura Mall, we’re continually looking for ways to enhance and simplify the guest experience,”



said an Aventura Mall spokesperson.



“The addition of TSA PreCheck enrollment through CLEAR is a natural extension of our commitment to providing elevated benefits and enhanced access to better serve our guests.”





Located in the lower level of Aventura Mall, the enrollment local hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET and Sunday from noon ET to 7 p.m. ET. Look for the TSA PreCheck through CLEAR standing banners and pods.





TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint, and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.





New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website,





https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/





. Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.





A list of CLEAR enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website:





https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations





.







About TSA PreCheck



®





TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 90 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a





DHS Trusted Traveler Program





for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million members.







About CLEAR







CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 31 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.







About Aventura Mall







Voted the Best Mall by





USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards





, Aventura Mall continues to set the standard as the premier shopping destination in Miami and South Florida—and one of the top shopping centers in the U.S. Anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, the center is highlighted by a mix of over 300 stores, from luxury fashion brands to shopper favorites, including the largest Apple store in Florida, the first Eataly in Florida, SKIMS, Alo, Zara, Adidas, Aritzia, Prada, BVLGARI, Burberry, Cartier, Givenchy, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Saint Laurent and Valentino. Aventura Mall also features more than 50 eateries and restaurants, including Treats Food Hall; The Aventura Farmers Market, which showcases dozens of farmers and artisans; and the experiential Arts Aventura Mall program, highlighting 25+ museum-quality pieces in a range of mediums, which guests can enjoy via a self-guided ArtWalk audio tour. Visit





AventuraMall.com





for more information.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.







CLEAR











media@clearme.com









This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.