Markets
CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Q1 Adj. EBITDA Rises

May 06, 2026 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) reported that its first quarter Funds From Operations or FFO was negtive at $11.6 million compared to a negative FFO of $37.9 million. Adjusted Funds From Operations or AFFO was $6.5 million compared to a negative AFFO of $22.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $103.9 million, up 31.0%.

First quarter net loss attributable to the company was $48.6 million compared to net income of $62.5 million, prior year. Consolidated revenue was $373.86 million, up 11.9%.

In light of the merger, the company will not host a publicearnings conference callor webcast and is not providing guidance. The Merger is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Clear Channel Outdoor shares are down 0.42 percent to $2.38.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.