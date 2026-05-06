Clear Channel Outdoor Q1 Adj. EBITDA Rises

(RTTNews) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) reported that its first quarter Funds From Operations or FFO was negtive at $11.6 million compared to a negative FFO of $37.9 million. Adjusted Funds From Operations or AFFO was $6.5 million compared to a negative AFFO of $22.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $103.9 million, up 31.0%.

First quarter net loss attributable to the company was $48.6 million compared to net income of $62.5 million, prior year. Consolidated revenue was $373.86 million, up 11.9%.

In light of the merger, the company will not host a publicearnings conference callor webcast and is not providing guidance. The Merger is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Clear Channel Outdoor shares are down 0.42 percent to $2.38.

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