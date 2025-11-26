CleanSpark Stock Falls 3% as FY25 Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK shares fell 3.4% during Tuesday’s extended trading session after the company reported lower-than-expected fiscal 2025 results. In fiscal 2025, CLSK reported earnings of $1.12 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. However, the bottom line registered a robust improvement from the fiscal 2024 loss of 69 cents.



The strong year-over-year improvement was mainly driven by robust growth in revenues. CleanSpark’s fiscal 2025 revenues soared 102.2% year over year to $766.3 million. However, the top line missed the consensus mark of $783.9 million.



The year-over-year growth in revenues was driven by increased Bitcoin production and higher Bitcoin prices. In fiscal 2025, the company produced 7,873 Bitcoin, a 10.9% increase year over year. Average Revenue Per Bitcoin was approximately $98,000, which increased 55% year over year. Cost per Bitcoin in the fiscal 2025 was $42,956, a more than 100% increase from fiscal 2024’s $21,400.

Cleanspark, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cleanspark, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cleanspark, Inc. Quote

CleanSpark’s FY25 Operating Details

CleanSpark’s fiscal 2025 gross profit increased 98% year over year to $423.2 million, driven by higher Bitcoin production and increased prices. However, the gross margin contracted 100 basis points to 55%.

In fiscal 2025, operating income was $318 million against fiscal 2024’s loss of $149 million. Operating margin for fiscal 2025 was 41.6%.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted EBITDA increased to $823.4 million from $245.8 million in fiscal 2024. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 107.5% from 63.5% in fiscal 2024.

CleanSpark’s Balance Sheet Details

As of Sept. 30, 2025, CleanSpark had cash and cash equivalents of $43 million compared with $34.5 million as of June 30, 2025.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, CLSK’s total long-term debt, net of debt discount & issuance costs, was $644.6 million.

CLSK’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, CleanSpark carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Cirrus Logic CRUS, FormFactor FORM and Marvell Technology MRVL are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider from the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Cirrus Logic, FormFactor and Marvell Technology each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cirrus Logic’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 6.6% to $7.58 per share over the past 30 days and suggests a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. Cirrus Logic shares have jumped 27.8% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FormFactor’s 2025 earnings has moved upward by 2 cents to $1.17 per share in the past seven days, indicating a 1.7% year-over-year increase. FormFactor shares have soared 20.9% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marvell Technology’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 3 cents to $2.83 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 80.3%. Marvell Technology shares have plunged 24.9% year to date.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.