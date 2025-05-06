Bitcoin Magazine



CleanSpark Reports Strong April Bitcoin Mining Results

American Bitcoin mining company, CleanSpark, has released its unaudited operations update for April 2025, showcasing continued strength in both production and strategic positioning as it prepares to hit a major hashrate milestone.

In April 2025, CleanSpark produced 633 bitcoin, contributing to a calendar year total of 2,589 BTC — a reflection of the company’s operational efficiency and consistent output. The company reported an average daily production rate of 21.1 bitcoin, with its highest single-day yield reaching 22.98 BTC. By the end of the month, CleanSpark’s total bitcoin holdings stood at 12,101, of which 1,894.4 BTC were designated as collateral, underscoring the company’s strategic use of digital assets to support its broader financial operations.

The company sold 401.39 bitcoin during the month of April at an average price of approximately $90,084 per BTC. “Thanks to our Digital Asset Management group, we executed sales at an averagebitcoin priceexceeding $90,000, demonstrating disciplined market execution and institutional-grade capabilities,” said Gary Vecchiarelli, CleanSpark CFO. “As we’ll discuss further on our upcomingearnings call we believe our institutional treasury capabilities will further enhance CleanSpark’s leadership in operational excellence and capital stewardship.”

Vecchiarelli also further discussed the company’s evolving capital strategy, stating, “In April, we advanced our capital strategy by securing a $200 million revolving credit facility with Coinbase, reflecting our disciplined approach to balance sheet optimization. We also monetized a portion of our bitcoin production to fully self-fund operations and manage liquidity proactively.”

CleanSpark ended the month with an operating hashrate of 42.4 EH/s and an average hashrate of 40.1 EH/s. Its deployed mining fleet totaled 204,770 units, operating at an average fleet efficiency of 16.98 J/Th. The company has 915 megawatts of contracted power capacity across its wholly owned sites.

“A little over a year after the most recent halving, our operational performance across varying market conditions has validated the strength of our scale, strategic focus, and disciplined execution,” said Zach Bradford, CleanSpark’s CEO and President. He acknowledged a “modest increase in network difficulty and some temporary hashrate curtailment due to ongoing construction,” but emphasized that these were “expected and manageable factors.”

CleanSpark’s leadership reaffirmed its strong position in the market by emphasizing its commitment to low cost operations, strategic expansions, and disciplined capital management. Bradford added, “Our ongoing construction in Tennessee and Wyoming are nearing completion and will represent a significant step forward in expanding our operating capacity and long-term value creation.”

