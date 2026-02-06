CleanSpark Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y

CleanSpark CLSK reported a first-quarter fiscal 2026 loss of 10 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an 8-cent loss.



The company reported a loss from continuing operations of $1.35 per share. This compares unfavorably with earnings of 83 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



CleanSpark’s revenues increased 11.6% year over year to $181.2 million but missed the consensus estimate by 2.12%.



CleanSpark is strategically transitioning from a pure-play bitcoin miner into a broader energy, compute and infrastructure platform, positioning itself to capture emerging opportunities in high-performance computing (HPC) and AI data centers.

For 2026, management is prioritizing expansion of its power and land portfolio, monetization of available megawatt capacity and accelerated development of AI-focused data center infrastructure. The company’s multi-year roadmap outlines a phased execution plan — targeting construction milestones and tenant visibility in 2026, scaling operations and diversifying tenants in 2027, and building multi-campus, giga-scale project capabilities by 2028 — underscoring a disciplined approach to long-term platform growth.

CleanSpark’s Q1 Operating Details

CleanSpark’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 gross profit decreased 7% year over year to $85.6 million. The gross margin contracted 940 basis points to 47.2%.



First-quarter fiscal 2026 results reflected a sharp deterioration in profitability. The company reported an operating loss of $316.6 million compared with an operating income of $210 million in the year-ago quarter.



CLSK reported an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $295.4 million compared with positive Adjusted EBITDA of $321.6 million in the year-ago period.



The company reported a net loss of $378.7 million, primarily reflecting fair value adjustments tied to bitcoin.

CleanSpark’s Balance Sheet Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, CleanSpark had cash and cash equivalents of $458 million compared with $43 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, CLSK’s total long-term debt, net of debt discount & issuance costs, was $1.79 billion.



The company ended the quarter holding 13,099 Bitcoin, representing an approximate market value of $1.15 billion, alongside $400 million of available liquidity under its line of credit. During the quarter, bitcoin sales averaged $97,225 per BTC, while premium structures lifted the effective realized price to $104,878.

