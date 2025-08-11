CleanSpark Names Matt Schultz To Succeed Zachary Bradford As CEO

(RTTNews) - Bitcoin miner CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) announced Monday that it has named Matt Schultz as CEO, effective immediately following the resignation of Zachary Bradford as an officer and director of the Company.

Schultz co-founded CleanSpark in March 2014 and previously served as CEO and is currently Executive Chairman. He originally led the Company's growth in the energy sector and was instrumental in raising billions in capital to fuel the growth of the Company's bitcoin mining business.

During his tenure, Schultz led CleanSpark from its early days as an alternative energy generator and then transitioned CleanSpark into the renewable energy sector.

Meanwhile, Bradford was the co-founder, CEO, and president of CleanSpark. Since co-founding CleanSpark in March 2014, Bradford has served as a director and took over as CEO in October 2019

CleanSpark is also reaffirming its previously announced strategic plans and will report fiscal year 2025 full year results in November.

