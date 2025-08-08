CleanSpark (CLSK) Q3 EPS Jumps 198%

Key Points EPS surged past expectations to $0.78 per share (GAAP, diluted), beating GAAP EPS estimates by 197.9%.

Revenue nearly doubled year over year, increasing 90.8% to $198.6 million on a GAAP basis, despite a minor miss versus consensus on GAAP revenue.

Net income (GAAP) turned sharply positive, boosted by significant gains in bitcoin value.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK), a major U.S. bitcoin mining company, reported its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025. The headline news: CleanSpark’s earnings per share soared to $0.78 on a diluted basis for Q3 FY2025 (GAAP), far ahead of the $0.30 GAAP analyst estimate for Q3 FY2025. Revenue (GAAP) for Q3 FY2025 was $198.6 million, missing consensus estimates by a narrow $0.26 million (GAAP) for Q3 FY2025 but rising nearly 90.8% over the previous year in Q3 FY2025. Net income (GAAP) was $257.4 million for Q3 FY2025, reversing a GAAP net loss in Q3 FY2024, as the company benefited from risingbitcoin pricesand expanding mining operations. Overall, the quarter marked record profitability and operational milestones for the company, though it also included continued volatility and balance sheet shifts tied to bitcoin market swings.

Metric Q3 FY2025(Ended June 30, 2025) Q3 Estimate Q3 FY2024(Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Diluted, GAAP) $0.78 $0.30 ($1.03) $1.81 Revenue (GAAP) $198.6 million $198.86 million $104.1 million 90.8% Net Income (GAAP) $257.4 million N/A ($236.2 million) — Adjusted EBITDA $377.7 million N/A ($12.7 million) —

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

CleanSpark operates as a pure-play bitcoin miner, running data centers with specialized computers that secure the bitcoin network and earn newly minted bitcoin as rewards. The company runs data centers it owns and operates in several U.S. states, while also engaging third parties to host and operate some mining equipment on its behalf.

The company’s key focuses in recent quarters have included rapid expansion of its hashrate (the measure of computational power), tight management of energy costs, and adapting to an evolving regulatory environment. Success for CleanSpark is closely tied to the scale of its mining fleet, its ability to secure low-cost and reliable electricity, and the skill in managing bitcoin holdings amid price volatility. Relationships with top hardware vendors and energy partners, such as Bitmain for mining equipment and utility providers, underpin these efforts.

Quarter in Review: Growth, Volatility, and Operational Milestones

CleanSpark’s revenue (GAAP) nearly doubled compared with the same period last year, even though it fell fractionally below analyst expectations for revenue (GAAP). The immense year-over-year growth was driven by significant hashrate expansion. The company’s operational hashrate reached 50 exahash per second (EH/s) in June 2025, up from 27.6 EH/s as of September 30, 2024—an increase of more than 80% in less than one year.

This hashrate growth allowed CleanSpark to manage 5.8% of the global bitcoin network’s computational power, an uptick from roughly 5% earlier in the year. All reported revenue came from bitcoin mining; CleanSpark does not earn material revenue from other business lines or services. Bitcoin price appreciation also played a defining role, as the company booked a $268.7 million gain from marking its bitcoin holdings to fair value (GAAP), compared to a $48.3 million loss in Q3 FY2024.

The company’s shift to self-funding operations—using bitcoin mined each month to cover costs, rather than raising equity capital—was a significant business change. Cash on hand fell to $34.6 million from $121.2 million as of Q4 FY2024, as more liquidity is now held in bitcoin and receivables. Working capital stood at $933.3 million. While this improves shareholder dilution, it means CleanSpark is more exposed tobitcoin priceswings in the short term.

Operating costs, particularly for electricity, remain a major factor. CleanSpark manages these through a margin-focused model, taking advantage of regional energy opportunities rather than just chasing the absolute lowest price. The company operates data centers in states with business-friendly regulations for bitcoin mining, insulating it from some policy risk. Reducing exposure to ongoing trade tariff debates and supply chain disruptions is a key advantage noted this quarter.

A new area for CleanSpark is digital asset management—using strategies such as covered call options on its bitcoin holdings to aim for additional yield, targeting an internal range of 4% to 6% annualized yield, as discussed by management during the Q2 FY2025earnings call The company calls this its "crawl phase" signaling that while results are promising, this business segment is still in early development.

Balance sheet dynamics changed materially during the quarter. Total long-term debt rose to $643.9 million. This was offset by over $1.08 billion in bitcoin held on the balance sheet. CleanSpark also secured a $200 million line of credit with Coinbase, using bitcoin as collateral. Property and equipment investments rose, supporting more expansion and future hashrate growth.

There were no product launches or non-bitcoin business activities reported this period. Most hardware acquired was for immersion cooling—a technique that increases machine efficiency and supports better energy use in mining centers. Air-cooled machines were purchased only for very targeted acquisitions, not for main operations.

One-time drivers included the $268.7 million bitcoin fair value mark-up, which had a substantial effect on reported net income (GAAP).

CleanSpark declared $5.6 million in preferred stock dividends. There was no mention of common dividend payments in the release or call.

Looking Ahead: Guidance, Risks, and Priorities

Management did not provide numeric forward guidance for revenue, earnings, or bitcoin production for the next quarter or fiscal year. However, the company indicated it remains committed to funding future growth and daily operations through internally generated cash flow and prudent use of debt, rather than raising new equity, as reiterated in Q2 FY2025. It has all required hardware in hand or under contract to potentially support a long-term scale-up to 65 EH/s, according to management statements.

The treasury management strategy is still in its early stages but aims for mid-single digit annualized returns for the entire bitcoin balance. Management described its approach as disciplined and opportunistic, focusing on expansion projects that offer strong projected returns, and choosing not to commit to static time-bound growth targets. Management noted that growth will be pursued where and when strong ROI-positive potential is identified, primarily funded through non-dilutive sources, as stated during Q2 FY2025.

CLSK does not currently pay a dividend.

In the coming periods, investors will likely focus on CleanSpark’s exposure tobitcoin pricevolatility. The current business model ties financial results tightly to digital asset market swings. Cash reserves are lower, with more value now held in bitcoin and receivables. Its large debt load is another key area for ongoing attention. Finally, cost pressures—especially from energy and possible regulatory shifts—remain risks that could affect future profitability.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

