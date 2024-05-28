CleanSpace Director’s Spouse Boosts Shareholding

CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. (AU:CSX) has released an update.

CleanSpace Holdings Limited has reported a change in the interests of director Dan Kao’s securities, specifically detailing transactions by Kao’s spouse, Yvonne Lu, who acquired a total of 10,446 shares on the 13th and 14th of May 2024. Following these transactions, the director now has an indirect interest in 2,600,446 shares and 68,418 unlisted options, with no securities disposed of during the reporting period. The changes, which took place via on-market trades for personal use, indicate a continued investment by the director’s family in the company.

