Cleanaway’s AGM Yields Strong Shareholder Support

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. (AU:CWY) has released an update.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited, Australia’s leading waste management company, announced the successful outcomes of their annual general meeting held on October 25, 2024. All resolutions were carried with significant majority votes, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic directions.

For further insights into AU:CWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.