Cleanaway Rewards Employees with New Share Issuance

November 20, 2024 — 12:59 am EST

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. (AU:CWY) has released an update.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. has announced the issuance of 87,571 ordinary fully paid shares to employees as part of its 2021 Employee Share Scheme. These shares are being allocated on a 1-for-4 basis to those who meet the three-year employment requirement. This move highlights Cleanaway’s commitment to rewarding its long-term employees and could impact investor interest in the company’s stock.

