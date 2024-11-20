Cleanaway Rewards Employees with New Share Issuance

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. (AU:CWY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. has announced the issuance of 87,571 ordinary fully paid shares to employees as part of its 2021 Employee Share Scheme. These shares are being allocated on a 1-for-4 basis to those who meet the three-year employment requirement. This move highlights Cleanaway’s commitment to rewarding its long-term employees and could impact investor interest in the company’s stock.
For further insights into AU:CWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
- ‘Don’t Dive in Just Yet,’ Says RBC About Lucid Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.