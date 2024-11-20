Cleanaway Rewards Employees with New Share Issuance

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. (AU:CWY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. has announced the issuance of 87,571 ordinary fully paid shares to employees as part of its 2021 Employee Share Scheme. These shares are being allocated on a 1-for-4 basis to those who meet the three-year employment requirement. This move highlights Cleanaway’s commitment to rewarding its long-term employees and could impact investor interest in the company’s stock.

For further insights into AU:CWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.