Clean Power in Focus Amid Energy Security Concerns: ETFs to Gain

The transition toward clean and renewable energy is no longer driven solely by environmental considerations. It is increasingly supported by long-term structural drivers, namely the global push for energy security, accelerating electrification and the expansion of the AI-driven tech infrastructure, collectively reinforcing a structural foundation for sustained investment in the sector.

This trend can be highlighted by the performance of the S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index, which tracks companies engaged in clean energy-related businesses. The clean energy index has gained 26.20% year to date and 14.99% so far this quarter.

War-Driven Shock Speeds Up the Energy Transition

Since the onset of the Iran conflict, oil prices have turned increasingly volatile, and with no clear resolution in sight, this volatility is likely to persist. The U.S. crude benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which was trading below $70 per barrel, has surged to around $104 per barrel.

At the same time, continued hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz, raising the risk of continued disruptions to this critical waterway along with damage to regional energy infrastructure, are constraining near-term supply and keeping global energy markets on edge. These disruptions in fossil fuel markets, combined with heightened energy security concerns, are expected to accelerate global investment in clean energy and potentially reignite investor interest in clean energy funds.

Reinforcing this view, Simon Stiell, the U.N. climate secretary, noted that the Middle East conflict is “supercharging” the global shift toward renewable energy, as economies move to reduce their exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets, as quoted on Reuters.

Adding to this momentum, rising investment flows into clean power-focused funds signal strengthening investor conviction in the sector’s long-term growth outlook.

Investor Appetite for Clean Power Picks Up

According to data as per Morningstar, as quoted on the Financial Times, clean energy funds are witnessing their strongest investor flows in five years, as the persistent Iran conflict amplifies the shift toward energy security and non-fossil alternatives.

Per the Morningstar data, in April alone, more than $3 billion flowed into global renewable energy ETFs, pushing total assets to $43 billion and marking the strongest monthly inflows since January 2021. As per Charles de Boissezon, Société Générale’s global head of equity strategy, as quoted on the abovementioned Financial Times article, the renewed focus on clean energy may appear to be a rebound in renewables, but is in reality an energy security trade.

Energy Security: The New Driver of Clean Energy Demand

Uncertainty around energy security is emerging as a key catalyst behind the renewed focus on clean energy. The Middle East conflict has highlighted the vulnerabilities of fossil fuel dependence, prompting global economies to accelerate renewable capacity, strengthen energy independence and diversify their energy mix.

The resulting energy shock is likely to further accelerate investment in clean energy. As the conflict persists and energy security remains a top priority, governments are expected to introduce more supportive policies for the green transition, providing an additional tailwind for the sector.

Clean Energy ETFs in Focus

These clean energy ETFs are well-positioned to benefit from the sector’s accelerating momentum. However, investment decisions should not be driven by short-term movements in oil prices, where rising prices prompt increased exposure and declines lead to pullbacks.

Instead, investors are better served by focusing on the structurally robust drivers underpinning the clean energy transition and maintaining a long-term investment horizon to fully capture the sector’s growth potential.

Investors can consider iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund QCLN, State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF CNRG, Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF PBD and Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW.

With a one-month average trading volume of 6.53 million shares, ICLN is the most liquid option. ICLN has also gathered an asset base of $2.52 billion, with the largest asset base among the other options. Regarding charging annual fees, ICLN is the cheapest option, charging 0.39%, suitable for long-term investing.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW): ETF Research Reports

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy ETF (QCLN): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.