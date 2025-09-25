Markets
Clean Harbors Launches $845 Mln Senior Notes Offering

September 25, 2025 — 08:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH), announced it has commenced a private offering of $845 million of senior notes maturing in 2033.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the notes, together with $1.16 billion in borrowings under a new secured term loan credit facility and cash on hand, to repay about $1.46 billion of secured senior term loans outstanding under its existing facility, redeem $545 million of 4.875% senior notes due 2027, and pay related fees and expenses.

Clean Harbors said consummation of the notes offering is not contingent on the company's entry into the new secured term loan credit facility.

In the pre-market trading, Clean Harbors 0.41% higher at $233.97 on the New York Stock Exchange.

