Clean Harbors, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLHB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $86.59 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $83.97 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $1.499 billion from $1.431 billion last year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86.59 Mln. vs. $83.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.62 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.499 Bln vs. $1.431 Bln last year.

