Clean Harbors, Inc. Reports Fall In Q1 Profit, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $58.68 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $69.83 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $1.431 billion from $1.376 billion last year.

