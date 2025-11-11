Clean Energy’s Second Wind: What iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Tells Us Now

Key Points

Bought 479,600 shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF; estimated trade value of ~$6.79 million based on the average price for the quarter

Transaction accounts for a 5.32% increase relative to the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake stands at 1,073,879 shares, valued at $16.62 million

Position is the fund’s largest holding, now representing 13.03% of total 13F AUM

Florin Court Capital LLP disclosed a significant purchase of iShares Trust - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shares, with a trade valued at approximately $6.79 million, according to its November 3, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 03, 2025, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in iShares Trust - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 479,600 shares. The estimated value of this purchase, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was approximately $6.79 million. The fund now holds 1,073,879 shares.

What else to know

The fund increased its ICLN holding, which now comprises 13.03% of its 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

ICLN: $16.62 million (13.0% of AUM)

IBB: $11.12 million (8.7% of AUM)

IVW: $11.00 million (8.6% of AUM)

DVY: $7.80 million (6.1% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

VCSH: $7.50 million (5.9% of AUM)

As of October 31, 2025, ICLN shares were priced at $17.30

The ETF returned 32.06% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 16.97 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value AUM 1.68 B Price (as of market close 2025-10-31) $17.30 Dividend yield 1.44% 1-year total return 32.06%

Company snapshot

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF offers targeted exposure to the global clean energy sector by tracking an index of approximately 100 clean energy-related companies.

Its investment strategy seeks to track an index of approximately 100 global companies involved in clean energy production and related technologies.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF's underlying holdings invests at least 80% of assets in index constituents, with the remainder in cash equivalents, derivatives, or securities with similar economic characteristics.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF's expense ratio and structure is a non-diversified ETF, passively managed to replicate index performance.

Its passive, rules-based approach and focus on index replication position the ETF as a core holding for those seeking thematic exposure to the clean energy transition.

With a one-year total return of 32.06% (for the 252 trading days ended on or about 2025-11-03), the ETF provides investors with liquid access to a concentrated portfolio of clean energy companies.

Foolish take

More than just a ticker, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) reflects how investors assess the world's shift toward renewable energy. Optimism tends to draw in capital in renewable energy. However, when financing costs rise, the momentum usually cools quickly. As the world moves toward cleaner power, ICLN shows capital is beginning to follow long-term change rather than short-term cycles.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds nearly a hundred global leaders in solar, wind, and clean infrastructure, ranging from developers to equipment manufacturers. Some notable companies include Enphase, SolarEdge, First Solar, and Denmark's Orsted.

Developers are adjusting to higher financing costs by making more deliberate project selections and improving pricing, while supply chain pressures, ranging from polysilicon to freight, have also eased from pandemic peaks. Government incentives in the U.S. and Europe continue to support renewable projects, which help offset higher costs and maintain the industry's long-term growth path. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF helps mitigate these regional and sector risks, providing a clear picture of the energy system in transition.

For investors, ICLN offers a measured way to participate in the global shift toward renewable energy. It captures a broad mix of companies building the next generation of power infrastructure, supported by policy incentives and improved project economics. Progress may be uneven throughout the process; however, the direction remains steady as clean energy remains a central part of global growth.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of all assets managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed certain thresholds.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a particular company or fund.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Total Return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Non-diversified ETF: A fund that invests in a limited number of holdings, increasing exposure to specific sectors or companies.

Passively Managed: Investment strategy aiming to replicate the performance of a specific index rather than actively selecting securities.

Index Replication: A strategy where a fund holds securities in the same proportions as its target index.

Thematic Exposure: Investing in assets related to a specific trend or sector, such as clean energy.

Expense Ratio: The annual fee, expressed as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges to cover operating costs.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

