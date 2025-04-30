Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Updates Shareholders on Strategic Initiatives and Project Developments

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. outlines strategic goals and recent project developments in the clean energy sector.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY), based in Irvine, CA, aims to assure shareholders of its commitment to transparency as it navigates the evolving clean energy sector. The company is focused on enhancing its strengths, forming strategic partnerships, and tackling present challenges in a capital-intensive market. A significant development is the Vermont Renewable Gas (VRG) biomass project, where CETY secured $12 million for construction and a $20 million operations and maintenance agreement, showcasing its potential for future clean energy infrastructure projects. The company is also expanding its capabilities in heat to power and geothermal sectors and has formed partnerships with Metis Power and Exergy for integrated energy solutions. Despite facing challenges like reduced natural gas prices and the deferral of the Shenzhen Gas joint venture, CETY aims to deliver turnkey clean energy solutions and establish itself as a leading provider in industrial manufacturing, data centers, and waste-to-energy projects.

Potential Positives

Secured $12M for construction and a $20M long-term O&M agreement for the Vermont Renewable Gas biomass waste-to-energy project, establishing a significant revenue stream.

Successfully navigated a year-long permitting process for the Vermont Renewable Gas project, moving close to project execution pending final regulatory approval.

Established strategic partnerships with Metis Power and Exergy, expanding CETY's capabilities in integrated energy solutions and microgrid systems.

Focused on diversifying offerings in multiple applications, including power generation and waste-to-energy solutions, which indicates a strong growth strategy for the company.

Potential Negatives

Despite being listed on NASDAQ, the company has not been able to fully capitalize on better access to capital markets for various unspecified reasons.

The company anticipates lower near-term revenues from its natural gas activities due to macroeconomic factors, which could negatively impact financial performance.

The commencement of the Shenzhen Gas joint venture has been deferred until market conditions are more favorable, indicating delays in expansion plans.

FAQ

What is Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)?

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a leader in eco-friendly energy solutions, focusing on zero-emission technologies for clean energy fuels and power.

What is the Vermont Renewable Gas project?

The Vermont Renewable Gas project is CETY's biomass waste to energy initiative, with $12M secured for construction and a $20M agreement for long-term operations.

What are CETY's future strategies?

CETY aims to deliver turnkey clean energy solutions, expand into multiple applications, strengthen partnerships, and prioritize key markets for growth and efficiency.

How does CETY plan to mitigate production cost pressures?

CETY is pursuing international manufacturing partnerships to optimize efficiency and maintain competitiveness amid increasing tariff impacts on heat-to-power products.

Where can I find more information about CETY?

More information about Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. can be found on their official website at www.cetyinc.com.

$CETY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $CETY stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRVINE, CA., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (the “Company” or “CETY”).





Dear Shareholders,





As we navigate an ever-changing clean energy landscape shaped by global economic and political dynamics, I want to reaffirm our commitment to you of being both transparent and informative. My goal is to ensure you have a clear understanding of our company’s short-term objectives and long-term strategies.





At Clean Energy Technologies, we understand the critical need for adaptability in this fast-evolving market. We are focused on positioning ourselves to capitalize on opportunities, overcome challenges, and drive sustainable growth and profitability while creating value for our shareholders.





Being a NASDAQ-listed clean energy company is both an opportunity and a challenge, especially with limited resources in a capital-intensive industry. But we remain focused on execution, innovation, and building long-term value.





Since our uplisting in 2023, we’ve gained better access to capital markets but truly haven’t been able to take advantage of it for various reasons. We’ve made strategic moves to tighten operations and focus on areas that align with our strengths and form synergistic strategic partnerships to expand our capabilities across multiple applications in order to scale up.





One major milestone is our Vermont Renewable Gas (VRG) biomass waste to energy project:







$12M secured for construction



$20M long-term O&M agreement



CETY serving as technology provider and O&M partner











The Vermont Renewable Gas (VRG) project serves as a model for how CETY plans to engage in future clean energy infrastructure—providing engineering, procurement, proprietary technology, and long-term operations and maintenance services. Several similar opportunities are currently in development, each with the potential to add significant value to our backlog through EPC and service agreements.





We have successfully navigated a year-long permitting process for VRG, with all permits we believe are necessary secured except for the final sign-off from the Public Utility Commission. With the other permits secured, we are in the final stages of regulatory review and are preparing to proceed with project execution upon approval.





We're also growing our pipeline in heat to power and geothermal, deploying our proprietary technology into sectors like industrial manufacturing, data centers, and utilities. The $500K Qymera project secured in Q1 2025 is as a result of that. We are currently preparing our shipment to Qymera.





In parallel, we’ve positioned CETY as a full-scope, eco-friendly energy and microgrid solutions provider by forming strategic partnerships with Metis Power and Exergy. Together, we offer integrated systems that encompass power generation, large-scale heat recovery, energy storage, and advanced energy management. As a result, we currently have multiple data center and large-scale heat-to-power project bids under consideration. These projects are capital-intensive and require financing through private equity or infrastructure funds, which can lead to longer lead times before contracts are finalized.





Due to macroeconomic factors such as declining natural gas prices and reduced industrial demand, we expect lower near-term revenues from our natural gas activities. As a result, CETY HK will defer the commencement of the Shenzhen Gas joint venture until market conditions are more favorable.





Tariffs are expected to affect the cost structure of our heat-to-power products at a time when we are actively focused on reducing production costs. To help mitigate these pressures, we are pursuing international manufacturing partnerships aimed at optimizing efficiency and maintaining our competitiveness in the market.





To support these efforts, we’ve built a talented, multidisciplinary team across engineering, systems integration, procurement, and technical services—with a focus on seamless project delivery from design to commissioning.





We continue to collaborate with project developers and private equity partners to expand our market reach. In these partnerships, CETY provides the core technology, execution capabilities, and long-term operations and maintenance services, while our partners lead on financing and asset ownership through power purchase agreement (PPA) structures.







Here’s our strategy going forward:











including technology, EPC, and O&M services.



including technology, EPC, and O&M services.





including power generation, waste to energy, and heat to power solutions.



including power generation, waste to energy, and heat to power solutions.





to offer integrated microgrid and energy systems.



to offer integrated microgrid and energy systems.





with the technical foundation to scale clean energy infrastructure.



with the technical foundation to scale clean energy infrastructure.





such as industrial manufacturing, data centers, and waste-to-energy, where our proprietary technologies can deliver reliable, scalable, and cost-effective clean energy solutions.











We remain committed to executing our strategy and building long-term value. While challenges remain, our recent developments and partnerships reflect meaningful progress toward establishing CETY as a reliable provider of clean energy technologies and solutions.







About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)







Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emissions and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.





For more information, visit



This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at



www.sec.gov



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.





Investor and Investment Media inquiries:





949-273-4990







ir@cetyinc.com







