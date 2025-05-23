Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Signs Non-Binding Offer for $85 Million Solar and Wind Investment in Europe

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. signs a Non-Binding Offer for an $85 million investment in European solar and wind development.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY), based in Irvine, California, announced the signing of a Non-Binding Offer with a European solar and wind development company, the identity of which is confidential. CETY has secured an initial equity investment of $4.4 million, part of a projected $85 million deal associated with the proposed transaction, which aims to expand the company’s operations into the European renewable energy market. This move is seen as beneficial due to Europe's supportive government policies for renewable energy growth. CETY is focused on delivering eco-friendly energy solutions and specializes in waste-to-energy processes and various engineering services. The company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol CETY.

Potential Positives

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. has signed a Non-Binding Offer with a European Solar and Wind development company, indicating potential growth opportunities in the European market.

The company has secured an initial $4,400,000 in equity investment, contributing towards an estimated total deal size of approximately $85,000,000.

This transaction is expected to expand CETY’s operations into Europe, providing access to the growing and lucrative solar and wind power generation market.

CETY believes Europe has stable government policies that support long-term growth in renewable energy, which may provide a favorable business environment for future operations.

Potential Negatives

Signing a Non-Binding Offer (NBO) may indicate uncertainty and a lack of commitment to the proposed transaction, which can lead to investor skepticism.

The deal is contingent on scheduled milestones; if these are not met, it might jeopardize the anticipated $85,000,000 investment.

Disclosure of the counterpart's identity is absent, which could raise concerns about the legitimacy and reliability of the partnership.

FAQ

What is Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)?

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, focusing on renewable energy technologies for a sustainable future.

What recent transaction has CETY announced?

CETY announced a Non-Binding Offer with a European Solar and Wind development company and secured $4.4 million in equity investment.

How much is the estimated total deal size for CETY's recent transaction?

The estimated total deal size for the transaction is approximately $85 million.

What markets will CETY expand into?

CETY plans to expand its operations into Europe, focusing on solar and wind power generation.

Where can I find more information about CETY?

More information can be found on their official website at www.cetyinc.com and through their social media channels.

$CETY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $CETY stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRVINE, CA., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (the “Company” or “CETY”), a turnkey energy solutions provider leveraging advanced technologies to deliver cost-effective, eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electricity for a sustainable future is pleased to announce signing a Non-Binding Offer (the “NBO”) with a European Solar and Wind development company (whose identity is currently undisclosed due to confidentiality reasons).





In connection with the proposed transaction contemplated by the NBO, CETY has secured an initial $4,400,000 in equity investment that is expected to form a portion of the funds that would be deployed by the Company in connection with the NBO transactions. The total deal size is estimated to be approximately $85,000,000, with investments in the development company based on scheduled milestones.





This transaction is expected to expand CETY’s operations to Europe and allow CETY to gain a foothold in the scalable and lucrative market of solar and wind power generation. CETY also believes that Europe has strong and stable government policies that support long-term growth of renewable energy.







About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)







Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. CETY Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. CETY Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.





CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit



www.cetyinc.com



Follow CETY on our social media channels:



Twitter



LinkedIn



This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at



www.sec.gov



Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.







Investor and Investment Media inquiries:





949-273-4990







ir@cetyinc.com







Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.



