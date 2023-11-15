Clean Energy Pivot Will Shift Focus From Oil to Critical Minerals

Geopolitical factors in the Middle East are pushing oil prices higher in the short term. But the long-term view is a global pivot to clean energy should divert attention from oil and into critical minerals.

As a result of this shift, more nations are aligning with one another to position themselves for this reliance on clean energy. The U.S. is specifically is looking to decrease its reliance on nations that produce an abundance of oil, making the transition to clean energy sources an increasing priority.

"The U.S. transition to clean energy promises to curb its traditional reliance on oil and mitigate the impact of oil geopolitics and the influence of petrostates like Russia," a Sprott analysis noted.

With change comes inherent risks and the move to critical minerals is not any different. However, the acceptance of risk levels from one investment to another will vary. In the case of critical minerals, the risk versus oil is more acceptable.

"Import dependence on critical minerals entails significant risks, but they fall far short of the risks of historical oil dependence," the Sprott analysis said further. "Minerals and batteries are inputs for manufactured goods, not energy flows that power the economy and our daily lives."

Take Advantage of the Global Shift

The global shift to clean energy sources can certainly open up investment opportunities in critical minerals. One such option is the Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM). The fund seeks to provide results that correspond to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Energy Transition Materials Index. That index essentially tracks the performance of a selection of global securities in the energy transition materials industry.

With the overall demand for these minerals projected to rise, the demand for miners who materially affect the global supply will also increase. To capture this growth potential, SETM provides investors access to miners producing key critical minerals like lithium for electric vehicles, for example.

For global exposure, the fund offers deep diversification when it comes to country exposure as well as market capitalization. Canada, the United States, and Australia round out its top three country allocations. The fund spreads its assets over large-, mid-, and small-cap companies to offer a balanced market-cap blend.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Gold/Silver/Critical Materials Channel .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.