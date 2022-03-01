Clean Energy ETFs back in the limelight

Clean Energy Stocks bounce back

Clean Energy stocks are back in the limelight as Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be the trigger for governments to ramp up their renewable energy capacities such as wind or solar to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels. The West has imposed severe sanctions on Russia — an energy commodity powerhouse responsible for 17% of global natural gas production, 12% of oil production, and 40% of Europe’s natural gas imports. The events have tilted investors toward clean energy stocks, which are betting on the "renaissance" of the sector. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index has risen by +17.7% between February 23rd and 28th and recouped most of the losses incurred between January 1st and February 22nd.

American-domiciled Clean Energy ETFs surge

While Clean Energy ETFs have fallen deep into the red zone this year and witnessed roughly $1.2 billion in net outflows, the recent performance could indicate a possible reversal of appetite. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN), and the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PWYF) rose by +17.8%, +14.4%, and +15% respectively over the past three trading sessions. In addition, Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) and the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN) rose by +19.7% and +12.5% respectively over the same period.

