Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) Hits New 52-Week High

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 74.87% from its 52-week low price of $11.74 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

ICLN in Focus

The underlying S&P Global Clean Energy Index tracks the performance of approximately 30 of the most liquid and tradable global companies that represent the listed clean energy universe. The product charges 0.39% in annual fees (see: all Alternative Energy ETFs).

Why the Move?

The clean energy sector has emerged as a key area to watch amid surging oil prices, driven by prolonged Middle East tensions and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which have disrupted global energy markets. Heightened concerns over energy security are expected to act as a major catalyst, accelerating the shift toward clean and renewable energy sources.

With economies aiming to reduce reliance on unstable fossil fuel supplies, the push to expand renewable capacity and enhance energy independence is gaining momentum. Additionally, even if geopolitical tensions ease, oil prices are expected to remain elevated, reinforcing the long-term case for clean energy investment.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, ICLN has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) and a Medium risk outlook. It might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 72.16 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

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iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.