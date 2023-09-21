Clavamox For Dogs: Safe Dosages And Uses

If your dog has been dealing with a bacterial infection, your veterinarian may prescribe them Clavamox to help fight off the bacteria.

Clavamox has been proven to safely and effectively treat infections in dogs. And for most pet owners, they’ll be relieved to know the medication is often covered by pet insurance, depending on individual policy coverage.

It’s also important to be aware that Clavamox is the brand name for the generic medication amoxicillin and clavulanate potassium, which is also sometimes called amoxicillin-clavulanic acid. While Clavamox is one of the most common brand names, other brand names include Clavacillin and Augmentin.

Here’s a look at Clavamox and what to know about giving it to your dog.

What Is Clavamox Used for in Dogs?

Clavamox is a broad-spectrum antibiotic used to treat a variety of infections, including wounds, abscesses and periodontal disease.

Dr. Anita Patel, D.V.M., veterinarian and an area medical director for IndeVets, a veterinary staffing service that partners with animal hospitals,notes that Clavamox is most commonly used to treat the following:

Bladder infections

Respiratory tract infections

Skin and soft tissue infections

Dental infections

Is Clavamox Safe To Give to Dogs?

Clavamox is one of the most commonly used antibiotics in veterinary medicines and is very safe to give to dogs, Patel says.

It’s important to use Clavamox as directed by your veterinarian, and only after they have determined the prescription is necessary and would be beneficial to your dog.

Clavamox drops were first released and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1986, while the chewable tablets were released and approved in 2017.

The FDA also approved the first generic form of amoxicillin and clavulanate potassium for use in cats and dogs in 2021.

Is Clavamox Safe To Give To Cats?

Clavamox is also safe to use with cats suffering from bacterial infections.

According to Zoetis, the drug manufacturer of Clavamox, the medication is used to treat the following in cats:

Skin and soft tissue infections such as wounds

Abscesses

Cellulitis/dermatitis

Urinary tract infections

The medication can be given to cats, which comes in either liquid drops or chewable tablets. Be sure and let your veterinarian know if your cat has allergies to penicillin or cephalosporins.

When Owners Can Give Clavamox to Dogs

Clavamox should only be given to dogs if it has been prescribed by a veterinarian to help treat a bacterial infection.

Owners should be careful to follow their vet’s instructions in order to ensure the antibiotic works to clear the infection.

“The entire prescribed course of the medication should be given until the infection has resolved,” says Dr. Jennifer Sperry, D.V.M., veterinary advisor for Pets Plus Us, a pet insurance company in Canada.

Patel adds that this often means that dog owners should bring their pet back to the veterinarian after they’ve finished all of the medication.

“Rechecks are extremely important in antibiotic efficacy and use,” Patel says. “It helps decrease our patients’ exposure to medications or repeat dosing by ensuring treatment duration is adequate, response is present and resolution is reached.”

When Owners Shouldn’t Give Clavamox to Dogs

It’s always best to talk to your veterinarian about all medications and supplements your dog is taking, as well as any known allergies when it comes to medications.

Clavamox should not be given to your dog if:

The dog has a known allergy to the medication

The dog is allergic to penicillins or cephalosporins

What Is a Safe Clavamox Dosage for Dogs?

Clavamox has a broad range when it comes to dosage, Patel says. A safe dosage of Clavamox will depend on several factors, including the dog’s weight and the severity of the infection.

The average dose falls between 15 to 20 milligrams per kilogram (about 2.2 pounds) for more routine infections, while the dose for a more severe infection is likely to be higher.

“Your veterinarian will determine the correct dose, duration, and frequency of dosing based on the type of infection being treated, patient health combo, and location of infection,” Patel says. “It is important to follow these guidelines.”

Can Dogs Overdose On Clavamox?

Dogs can overdose on Clavamox.

“Overdose can cause a variety of symptoms, including gastrointestinal upset, skin rash and kidney problems,” Sperry says.

Can I Give My Dog Clavamox Every Day?

Clavamox is usually given every 12 hours because of how it is absorbed in the system, but it can also be prescribed for every eight hours.

During the course of treatment, the pill should be given twice a day, until the condition has been resolved, Sperry says.

However, dog owners should not use Clavamox outside of the prescribed recommended doses.

“Inappropriate use and over-usage of antibiotics has contributed to antibiotic resistance in both animals and people, limiting what can be done medically for infections that historically have been responsive to these antibiotics,” Patel says. “This leads to prolonged infections, exposure to multiple different antibiotics and increased healthcare costs.”

Clavamox Side Effects for Dogs

Most dogs won’t feel anything while on Clavamox, other than an improvement to the infection their body is fighting.

But as is the case with most medications, Clavamox does carry the risk of side effects for your dog.

The most common side effects of Clavamox include:

Gastrointestinal upset

Abdominal discomfort

Appetite loss

Vomiting

Diarrhea

“To minimize these side effects, it is recommended that Clavamox be given with food for every dose,” Patel says.

Patel also notes that you should stop giving the medication and call your veterinarian immediately if you see any of the following signs and symptoms:

Hives

Facial swelling

Bruising of skin

Weakness

How Long Does It Take For Clavamox To Start Working?

Most dogs will start to feel better 24 to 48 hours after they start taking Clavamox, Sperry says.

But owners should continue administering the medication until their vets says otherwise.

How long your dog is on Clavamox will depend on where the infection is located and how severe it is, Patel says. It could be anywhere from five days to two weeks.

Your veterinarian may also extend the course of treatment depending on the results of the recheck evaluation.

How Long Does Clavamox Stay in a Dog’s System?

In a dog with normal liver and kidney function, Clavamox typically starts wearing off after 12 hours, and will be cleared from the dog’s system 24 hours after the final dose.

Bottom Line

Under the care and supervision of your veterinarian, Clavamox is a safe and effective drug for treating bacterial infections.

Since it’s only available through prescription, it’s important you visit your veterinarian who will consider your dog’s full medical history and determine whether Clavamox is an appropriate treatment for your dog.

