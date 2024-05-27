Classic Minerals Ltd Seeks Quotation for New Shares

Classic Minerals Ltd. (AU:CLZ) has released an update.

Classic Minerals Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 10 million new ordinary shares, under the ASX security code CLZ. This move, detailed in the company’s latest announcement dated May 27, 2024, follows previous market communications and is in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules. The company’s registration number is 77119484016, and this step signifies a potential growth phase for Classic Minerals Ltd.

