News & Insights

Stocks

Classic Minerals Ltd Seeks Quotation for New Shares

May 27, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Classic Minerals Ltd. (AU:CLZ) has released an update.

Classic Minerals Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 10 million new ordinary shares, under the ASX security code CLZ. This move, detailed in the company’s latest announcement dated May 27, 2024, follows previous market communications and is in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules. The company’s registration number is 77119484016, and this step signifies a potential growth phase for Classic Minerals Ltd.

For further insights into AU:CLZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.