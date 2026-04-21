Claro Advisors Loads Up on CORO With a New $15.6 Million Stake

Key Points

Claro acquired 472,905 shares of CORO during the first quarter of 2026.

The estimated transaction value was $15.6 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

The new CORO stake represents 1.8% of the fund’s AUM, placing it outside the top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 21, 2026, Claro Advisors Inc. reported a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO) -- snapping up 472,905 shares for approximately $15.6 million (based on the average share price during the first quarter). The firm’s quarter-end valuation for this stake was roughly $15.2 million, reflecting both the new holding and price movements.

What else to know

This was a new position for Claro Advisors Inc., now accounting for 1.83% of the firm’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VOO: $45.2 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VEA: $27.4 million (3.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IWD: $27.2 million (3.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IWF: $25.8 million (3.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $24.8 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of April 21, 2026, CORO shares were priced at $34.45, up roughly 44% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by about 7 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.0 billion Dividend yield 2.37% Expense ratio 0.55% 1-year return 44.3%

ETF snapshot

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is a BlackRock-managed fund that provides dynamic exposure to international equities by rotating allocations among countries based on market signals and proprietary selection criteria.

Rather than passively tracking a fixed index, the fund actively shifts its geographic weightings -- leaning into markets that its managers believe offer the best risk-adjusted opportunities while pulling back from those that don't.

The strategy targets both institutional and individual investors looking for tactical international diversification beyond a simple buy-and-hold approach to global equities.

What this transaction means for investors

Claro Advisors is not a concentrated hedge fund making big directional bets. Claro’s 13F lists hundreds of positions -- spanning individual large-cap stocks, broad index ETFs, bond funds, sector ETFs, and crypto-linked products -- with no single holding exceeding 5.4% of the portfolio.

Opening a brand-new position in that context -- rather than adding to an existing one -- is a move that’s worth a second look. A $15.6 million purchase representing nearly 2% of reportable AUM is a meaningful commitment for a firm that spreads its assets this broadly.

The CORO purchase doesn't appear to be an isolated decision, either. A closer look at Claro's Q1 2026 filing versus Q4 2025 shows the firm made a big pivot toward international equity exposure during the quarter. In addition to the CORO buy, Claro also expanded its position in the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VEA), which has now become the firm’s second-largest holding.

CORO has gained roughly 44% over the past year as of April 21, 2026, more than doubling the 23% benchmark return for the foreign large blend category and outpacing the S&P 500 by about 7 percentage points. That's a meaningful edge for an internationally focused fund, and it suggests the ETF's active country-rotation strategy has been adding real value rather than just tracking a broad foreign index. International equities have drawn renewed interest from institutional investors in recent quarters, with some portfolio managers rotating away from U.S.-heavy allocations amid concerns about stretched valuations at home. A fund like CORO -- which actively tilts toward whichever international markets look most attractive -- fits squarely into that playbook.

It's also worth pointing out that Claro's top five holdings lean heavily on broad U.S. equity funds. Adding an active international rotation ETF adds a layer of geographic diversification that those domestic-focused positions don't provide.

For everyday investors, CORO offers a relatively accessible way to get active international exposure managed by BlackRock's research team -- without having to pick individual country funds yourself. That said, active ETFs come with higher expense ratios than passive alternatives, so cost-conscious investors may want to compare CORO against lower-cost international index options before following suit.

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Andy Gould has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.