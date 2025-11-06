Clarke Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$15.8 million, or C$1.16 per share. This compares with C$12.2 million, or C$0.87 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to C$19.8 million from C$20.0 million last year.

Clarke Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

