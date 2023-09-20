News & Insights

Clarivate Introduces Forecast, Its AI-driven Solution For IP Professionals

September 20, 2023 — 03:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Analytics services provider Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Wednesday launched Forecast, the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solution for intellectual property (IP) professionals.

Forecast, an IP cost forecasting and budgeting tool, is fully integrated with IPfolio, a cloud-based IP management system, the company said.

Powered by predictive AI, Forecast can create budget scenarios to assess the impact of decisions. It helps IP professionals to track as well as predict IP costs more accurately.

The company has recently launched Brand Landscape Analyzer, and also announced the development of Trademark Watch Analyzer, tools to assess both legal and commercial risk for new brands faster.

Stocks mentioned

