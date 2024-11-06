News & Insights

Clarivate Faces Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Shift

November 06, 2024 — 06:34 am EST

The latest announcement is out from Clarivate ( (CLVT) ).

Clarivate Plc reported a challenging third quarter for 2024, with revenues declining by 3.9% to $622.2 million, primarily due to lower transactional sales and the divestiture of Valipat. The company’s net loss stood at $65.6 million, while adjusted net income decreased by 12.1% to $134.1 million. Despite the setback, the CEO emphasized a strategic plan to boost subscription and recurring revenue, enhance sales execution, and drive innovation. The removal of the 2024 outlook reflects the ongoing efforts under the Value Creation Plan to improve future performance.

