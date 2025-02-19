CLARIVATE Earnings Results: $CLVT Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLARIVATE ($CLVT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, beating estimates of $0.21 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $663,000,000, missing estimates of $673,318,830 by $-10,318,830.

CLARIVATE Insider Trading Activity

CLARIVATE insiders have traded $CLVT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS has made 3 purchases buying 3,465,000 shares for an estimated $17,863,350 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BAR VEINSTEIN (President, A&G) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $1,260,000 .

. SAURABH SAHA sold 17,646 shares for an estimated $119,110

CLARIVATE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of CLARIVATE stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLARIVATE Government Contracts

We have seen $19,316,824 of award payments to $CLVT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

