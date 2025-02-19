CLARIVATE Earnings Results: $CLVT Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLARIVATE ($CLVT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, beating estimates of $0.21 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $663,000,000, missing estimates of $673,318,830 by $-10,318,830.
CLARIVATE Insider Trading Activity
CLARIVATE insiders have traded $CLVT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS has made 3 purchases buying 3,465,000 shares for an estimated $17,863,350 and 0 sales.
- BAR VEINSTEIN (President, A&G) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $1,260,000.
- SAURABH SAHA sold 17,646 shares for an estimated $119,110
CLARIVATE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of CLARIVATE stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 21,326,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,340,753
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 9,691,104 shares (+53.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,230,808
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 7,676,500 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,996,620
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,897,590 shares (+310.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,959,757
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,206,005 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,366,505
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,639,333 shares (+5363.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,487,811
- ATAIROS PARTNERS GP, INC. added 3,465,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,602,200
CLARIVATE Government Contracts
We have seen $19,316,824 of award payments to $CLVT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PCT: $9,680,725
- PATENT COOPERATION TREATY (PCT) INTERNATIONAL SEARCH AND OPINION (PISO) SERVICES - BASE YEAR TASK ORDER AWARD: $3,797,850
- FULL CLASSIFICATION SERVICES, INITIAL CLASSIFICATION OF PATENT APPLICATIONS SERVICES: $1,675,791
- FULL CLASSIFICATION SERVICES, CLIN 3003 DOCUMENT RECLASSIFICATION: $1,379,904
- WEB OF SCIENCE ACCESS THROUGH DECEMBER 2024: $626,694
