Clarivate CEO Jonathan Gear Steps Down

August 06, 2024 — 06:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Clarivate Plc (CLVT), an analytics company, announced on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Gear will step down.

The company has appointed Matti Shem Tov, former CEO of ProQuest, as its next CEO, with effect from August 9.

Shem Tov's appointment follows a process led by the Board and supported by Heidrick & Struggles, an executive search firm.

