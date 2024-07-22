News & Insights

Clarivate Buys Rowan TELS

July 22, 2024 — 06:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Clarivate Plc. (CLVT), a provider of transformative intelligence, announced on Monday that it has acquired Rowan TELS Corp. through a subsidiary. Rowan TELS is the provider of Rowan Patents, an integrated patent drafting and prosecution solution to support patent practitioners to establish and protect patents more effectively.

Clarivate supports the companies to confidently create, manage, and protect critical intellectual property assets with solutions for the entire IP lifecycle.

This acquisition will enable Clarivate to extend its workflow automation solutions beyond its market- IP management and intelligence capabilities to support patent preparation, filing and prosecution.

In addition, Clarivate will be able to provide patent practitioners in this emerging market with automation and responsible AI- enabled solutions to facilitate the efficient delivery of high-quality patent applications.

