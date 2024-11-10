News & Insights

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Boosts Production with New Agreements

November 10, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:CU6) has released an update.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals has strengthened its production capabilities by signing agreements with Nucleus RadioPharma to manufacture the 67Cu-SAR-bisPSMA drug, enhancing their supply chain for upcoming clinical trials and commercialization. This partnership expands Clarity’s production network, ensuring a steady supply of its promising cancer therapy across the U.S. amid rising demand. With Nucleus RadioPharma’s manufacturing facilities strategically located in Minnesota, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, Clarity aims to address supply disruptions and meet the needs of prostate cancer patients effectively.

