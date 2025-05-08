CLARITEV Earnings Results: $CTEV Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLARITEV ($CTEV) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$3.43 per share, missing estimates of -$3.16 by $0.27. The company also reported revenue of $231,330,000, beating estimates of $227,110,140 by $4,219,860.

CLARITEV Insider Trading Activity

CLARITEV insiders have traded $CTEV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS MICHAEL GARIS (EVP&CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 8,919 shares for an estimated $175,890 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TRAVIS DALTON (Pres., CEO & Executive Chair) purchased 5,252 shares for an estimated $100,822

