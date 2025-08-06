Claritev (CTEV) Q2 Revenue Rises 4%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) of $241.6 million in Q2 2025 exceeded analyst estimates by 4.4%, marking a return to growth.

Driven by high general and administrative expenses and interest cost.

Free cash flow improved from negative $(7.0) million in Q2 2024 to positive $36.6 million in Q2 2025, supported by strong operating cash generation.

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV), a healthcare data analytics and cost management company, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The standout news is revenue rising to $241.6 million (GAAP) in Q2 2025, which exceeded analyst estimates by $10.2 million (GAAP). However, the company reported a net loss of $(3.81) per share (GAAP) in Q2 2025, much lower than expectations (GAAP EPS). While free cash flow (non-GAAP) moved back into positive territory, and the underlying business showed signs of progress, the quarter was marked by continued bottom-line losses and higher general and administrative expenses.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(3.81) $(1.45) $(35.78) 89.4% Revenue (GAAP) $241.6 million N/A $233.5 million 3.5% Adjusted EBITDA $154.0 million $146.7 million 5.0% Free Cash Flow $36.6 million $(7.0) million NM Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $61.2 million $18.5 million 230.8%

Understanding Claritev's Business and Focus Areas

Claritev is a provider of analytics-driven solutions for the healthcare industry. Its services help insurance companies, healthcare providers, and employers reduce the cost of medical claims by utilizing advanced data analytics. The company’s platform uses algorithms and claims analysis to identify overcharges and inefficiencies, helping clients lower their medical spend.

The company has focused in recent years on expanding its analytics capabilities, optimizing cost management solutions, and broadening its reach within the healthcare ecosystem. Critical success factors include the effectiveness of its predictive analytics, partnership expansion with insurance companies and healthcare providers, and maintaining compliance in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment. Continuous investment in technology and client engagement remains central to its business strategy.

Key Developments and Results from the Quarter

During Q2 2025, Claritev reported GAAP revenue of $241.6 million, up 3.5% from the same period last year and well ahead of expectations. This marked a shift from the flat or negative revenue growth of recent quarters, as GAAP revenue increased by 3.5% compared to Q2 2024, following a 1.4% decrease in Q1 2025 versus Q1 2024, supporting management's statement that the company "returned to growth mode" based on revenue of $241.6 million, which increased 3.5% compared to Q2 2024 The improvement was attributed to new client contracts and renewals.

Net loss (GAAP) came in at $(62.6) million, or $(3.81) per share in Q2 2025, which was substantially worse than analyst estimates of $(1.45) per share (GAAP). General and administrative expenses rose 53% year over year to $52.9 million (GAAP), and continued elevated interest expense of $99.7 million (GAAP). While the prior-year quarter contained a large non-cash goodwill impairment, this period’s loss was mainly due to high financing costs. The company’s operating income (GAAP) turned slightly positive, moving to $16.6 million from a significant loss the year before.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $154.0 million, a 3.5% increase from the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved, landing at 63.8%. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $36.6 million, compared to $(7.0) million for Q2 2024, driven by stronger cash from operations.

Operationally, the company processed $43.8 billion in claims and identified $6.3 billion in potential medical cost savings for clients. These analytics-based claims solutions, the core of Claritev's portfolio, demonstrated ongoing market demand. The company's reach now includes over 700 health insurance payors, 100,000 employers, 1.4 million healthcare providers, and 60 million consumers. While general and administrative costs rose significantly, legacy cost of service lines were held almost flat.

The company does not currently pay a dividend. On the balance sheet, unrestricted cash grew to $56.4 million but total debt also rose slightly, including a new $80 million draw on the revolving credit facility. Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) declined to a negative balance of $(39.9) million.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watch Points

For FY2025, management revised its revenue outlook upward. It now expects revenue results to be flat to up 2% for FY2025 compared to FY2024, improved from the prior forecast of a decline. Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance remains in the range of 62.5% to 63.5% for FY2025. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) guidance for FY2025 was also improved meaningfully: it now anticipates a range from negative $(20) million, up to a possible $20 million in positive free cash flow, compared to previous guidance of negative $(75) million to $(65) million. Capital expenditure guidance increased to $170 million–$180 million for FY2025, reflecting more investment in technology and transformation projects, and the effective tax rate outlook was unchanged.

The company’s progress in converting operating earnings into sustainable cash flow, trends in general and administrative expenses, debt service costs, and the outcome of higher capital investment will be critical in shaping future profitability. As of this release, Claritev did not announce a dividend policy or issue a new dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

