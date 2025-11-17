Claritev (CTEV) Price Target Increased by 15.22% to 90.10

The average one-year price target for Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) has been revised to $90.10 / share. This is an increase of 15.22% from the prior estimate of $78.20 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 108.28% from the latest reported closing price of $43.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Claritev. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 56.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTEV is 0.18%, an increase of 32.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.80% to 16,693K shares. The put/call ratio of CTEV is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H&F Corporate Investors VIII holds 5,388K shares representing 32.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AustralianSuper Pty holds 3,195K shares representing 19.34% ownership of the company.

Ares Management holds 1,863K shares representing 11.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 1,281K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CPV Partners holds 495K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

