Claritev Corporation Q3 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Claritev Corporation (CTEV) released Loss for third quarter of -$69.753 million

The company's earnings came in at -$69.753 million, or -$4.23 per share. This compares with -$391.450 million, or -$24.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $245.959 million from $230.495 million last year.

Claritev Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$69.753 Mln. vs. -$391.450 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$4.23 vs. -$24.25 last year. -Revenue: $245.959 Mln vs. $230.495 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its revenue growth outlook. Claritev now expects revenue growth of 2.8% to 3.2%, compared with the prior outlook of flat to 2%.

For the full year, Claritev now anticipates capital expenditure of $165 million to $175 million against its prior guidance of $170 million to $180 million.

