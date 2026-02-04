Clariant (BIT:1CLN) Price Target Decreased by 13.80% to 9.36

The average one-year price target for Clariant (BIT:1CLN) has been revised to €9.36 / share. This is a decrease of 13.80% from the prior estimate of €10.86 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €6.08 to a high of €14.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.15% from the latest reported closing price of €7.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clariant. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 21.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CLN is 0.03%, an increase of 37.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.95% to 15,867K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,041K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares , representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CLN by 20.37% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,982K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares , representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CLN by 7.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,898K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares , representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CLN by 17.71% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,374K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CLN by 12.27% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,046K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

